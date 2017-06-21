Kogi and the useless Bello

By Kula Tersoo

So, the money that should be used in paying worker’s salaries is used in sponsoring the recall of Sen. Dino Malaye?

Just like in Benue state, where the basic core of government are neglected while millions are been daily buried on bribes and inducements or gratifications to ensure the immediate past Governor of the state, Gabriel Torwua Suswam is sent to jailed and in some instances, at least send on remand; Dino Malaye too must be booted out of the red chambers and disgraced by all means.

How is that more an achievement than the welfare of the state’s workforce and attention to the basic amenities in the state for the betterment of the lives of the masses?

Imagine how much each person was given 5k to endorse the recall!!!

Meanwhile teachers in that state are owed 15months salaries. Other workers 10months.

So, Dino is worse than poverty that must be silenced?

But one thing is consistent. Each time rating of worse Governors of this dispensation is done, Benue and Kogi are perpetually and conveniently shuffling between first or second position. But when the best is rated, the back seat if a comfort zone for the Governors of the two states.

Perhaps when these nightmares achieve their aims while the masses continue to suffer, their rating will improve.

I weep for Nigeria.