JESUS, JUDAS, AND THE WOMAN WHO STABBED HER HUSBAND FOR ADULTERY

The woman who allegedly stabbed her husband to death for allegedly cheating on her committed a crime of passion. People are condemning her, citing the law that adultery is not a crime, as if she commited a crime of reason, which many, male and female, have committed and will still commit after her.

We must understand that the law is a cold document while passion is a hot feeling. And humans embody and are subject to the coldness of reason and the heat of passion.

Under the rule of passion, and wired differently as we all are, it is actually arrogant to tell another human being that they mustn’t react in certain ways to certain stimuli, including betrayal, provided they’re willing to face the law if their reaction is found to be in its breach.

Jesus was perhaps the greatest advocate of forgiveness, urging us to forgive “seventy times seven times”. But what he says about Judas who would betray him, that it was better that a millstone was tied to his neck and he was dumped in the sea, with all the spine-chilling imagery, shows that he was not willing to forgive him just one act of betrayal, even in death, as the milestone was bound to keep his remains eternally hostage to his vengeance under the sea. And that’s not withstanding that Judas, like him, was playing a prophesied and therefore divinely ordained and mandatory role for “the salvation of mankind”.

Indeed, people and life are more complex than some of us care to reflect on.

Of course, I condemn killing someone for cheating on us or betraying our trust in other ways. But I also recognise that getting involved with those who may do so is one of life’s many risks.

Attachments area