IT’S TIME TO NEGOTIATE WITH NNAMDI KANU ’ By Malam Abba Akhuwa

My optimism for a United Nigeria crashed yesterday [Tuesday, June 20th, 2017] after watching the gathering of more than 100,000 IPOB followers at Nnamdi Kanu’s house of residence.

To begin with, looking back a couple of months ago from where Nnamdi Kanu start his vituperations through a radio wave with only a microphone and a number of few staff, only to culminate into hundreds of thousands of followers in a speed of light, is terrifying.

The harsh reality behind this figure knocking on our door for a referendum, would attract more followers daily- if events didn’t turn out the way it’s supposed to be in few months to come.

I’m not thinking like other Nigerians, who are suggesting for the Federal Govt to ignore IPOB and its calls. Or, even the worst- those suggesting military treatment for the secessionists. All I’m suggesting is, bring forth Nnamdi Kanu to the table for negotiation!

Ignoring a leader, who will gather such a turnout crowd without spending a PENNY (like politicians do in today’s Nigeria) is a time bomb waiting to explode!

The Igbo leaders wining and dining at Aso Rock and other government gathering dismissing Nnamdi Kanu as a fraudster that doesn’t worth any attention, are either ignorants of 21st century wonders or are simply enemies of Nigeria. Task anyone of them to go and hire such a crowd with billions of Naira and see the difference.

Remember, there’s already ongoing wars in Nigeria. From Boko Haram, herdsmen, hunger, unemployment and all whatnots of social vices, is enough for this country to handle. Not another civil war that will engulf another lives of millions and loss of billions worth of properties.

Please, do us a favor. Negotiate or give them a REFERENDUM!