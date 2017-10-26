IT’S ABANG AGAIN!! 

By Fatade Bamidele
It’s Justice Okon Abang again!! Yesterday, he summoned former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan to appear before him TODAY as a witness in Olisa Metuh’s case. Now, Jonathan is a Nigerian citizen with no immunity and I see nothing wrong with him appearing before a law court. Granted.
By issuing such a subpoena on Jonathan, it was clear that it’s either Abang is up to some mischief or he is just ignorant of the processes of law. How on earth would a Judge issue a subpoena for a witness to appear before him THE NEXT DAY knowing fully well that the processes would not have been served the concerned individual within such a short time frame??? What was the motive behind such move?? To portray Jonathan as an outlaw??
The fact that people like Abang are still allowed to preside in the hallowed temple of Justice tells us the rot inherent in the Judiciary. Why does it also appear that most matters relating to the PDP in the Federal High Court gets assigned to Abang?? Is he a hatchet man?? Perhaps time would tell…..
Yeah! PDP’s nightmare..no hiding for jona and co.
Did you enjoy your laugh enough? You must be so disappointed. Very naive.
Fool
APC are making mockery of themselves, you don’t dare Jonathan, not even your clueless President.
Fact is, APC is seeking face – saving mechanism from Maniagate; the Presidency wants to distract Nigerians from the calamitous goof of Mania’s reinstatement. Don’t forget , Orji Uzor Kalu, standing trial for corruption is now the person campaigning for PMB re – election bid. Apart from Mania’s case, Uzor Orji Kalu as a new strategist of APC cum PMB reelection bid tells us all that anti corruption fight by this regime is a hoax.
So, justice Abang has offered to play a role in the script
So a South South judge is the one doing this.
God will disgrace him
APC will use and dump u…. Idiot so called judge….
Abang is Mb boy
Abang of de Apc # corruption
This judge is a FRAUD…can’t forget how he manipulated a class action suit against Sterling Bank..@ FHC few months to his elevation.
Useless boy
Jona must appears before him, otherwise…….
Oga jona go to court and clear urselt no wahala
I personally know that this judge is been used by APC led government to harass and intimidate the ex-president,,, this is not how to fight corruption Mr President,,