IT’S ABANG AGAIN!! 

By Fatade Bamidele
It’s Justice Okon Abang again!! Yesterday, he summoned former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan to appear before him TODAY as a witness in Olisa Metuh’s case. Now, Jonathan is a Nigerian citizen with no immunity and I see nothing wrong with him appearing before a law court. Granted.
By issuing such a subpoena on Jonathan, it was clear that it’s either Abang is up to some mischief or he is just ignorant of the processes of law. How on earth would a Judge issue a subpoena for a witness to appear before him THE NEXT DAY knowing fully well that the processes would not have been served the concerned individual within such a short time frame??? What was the motive behind such move?? To portray Jonathan as an outlaw??
The fact that people like Abang are still allowed to preside in the hallowed temple of Justice tells us the rot inherent in the Judiciary. Why does it also appear that most matters relating to the PDP in the Federal High Court gets assigned to Abang?? Is he a hatchet man?? Perhaps time would tell…..
9JA NEEDS HELP
16 comments

  1. Lanre Oladejo
    Lanre Oladejo
    October 26, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Yeah! PDP’s nightmare..no hiding for jona and co.

    Reply
  2. Innocent Julius
    Innocent Julius
    October 26, 2017 at 8:03 am

    APC are making mockery of themselves, you don’t dare Jonathan, not even your clueless President.

    Reply
  3. Ajofe James Enabo
    Ajofe James Enabo
    October 26, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Fact is, APC is seeking face – saving mechanism from Maniagate; the Presidency wants to distract Nigerians from the calamitous goof of Mania’s reinstatement. Don’t forget , Orji Uzor Kalu, standing trial for corruption is now the person campaigning for PMB re – election bid. Apart from Mania’s case, Uzor Orji Kalu as a new strategist of APC cum PMB reelection bid tells us all that anti corruption fight by this regime is a hoax.
    So, justice Abang has offered to play a role in the script

    Reply
  4. Lagos Ebikaboere Betty
    Lagos Ebikaboere Betty
    October 26, 2017 at 8:29 am

    So a South South judge is the one doing this.

    Reply
  5. James Osogbah
    James Osogbah
    October 26, 2017 at 8:41 am

    God will disgrace him

    Reply
  6. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    October 26, 2017 at 8:44 am

    APC will use and dump u…. Idiot so called judge….

    Reply
  7. Onwa Ekuma Onwa
    Onwa Ekuma Onwa
    October 26, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Abang is Mb boy

    Reply
  8. Dan Benzi Uti Diri
    Dan Benzi Uti Diri
    October 26, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Abang of de Apc # corruption

    Reply
  9. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    October 26, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Reply
  10. Idowu Isiaq
    Idowu Isiaq
    October 26, 2017 at 9:00 am

    This judge is a FRAUD…can’t forget how he manipulated a class action suit against Sterling Bank..@ FHC few months to his elevation.

    Reply
  11. Yusuf Oso
    Yusuf Oso
    October 26, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Useless boy

    Reply
  12. Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    October 26, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Jona must appears before him, otherwise…….

    Reply
  13. Dauda Abdulwahab
    Dauda Abdulwahab
    October 26, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Oga jona go to court and clear urselt no wahala

    Reply
  14. Michael Kennis Nnuji
    Michael Kennis Nnuji
    October 26, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I personally know that this judge is been used by APC led government to harass and intimidate the ex-president,,, this is not how to fight corruption Mr President,,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

