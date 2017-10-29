It Seems Benue, and Tiv masses have discovered her political problem

With the revolt against Akume today, our people have already discovered their real problem.

1. This is someone who got every support from the masses in Benue yet has nothing to show for it as a way to pay back rather the people are branded “Animals”.

2. This is someone who care less about empowerment of the youth or wealth creation. As a “colossus” that he calls himself, the man has no business in Benue anywhere that he can employ even his cousins. Not even a barbers shop.

3. This is a man that believed that he is a leader and should be the only former Executive Governor alive so he can always beat his chest. He has influence nowhere in Nigeria.

Doubt me?

(a) He use to have a 1st Eleven. Where are they? I can still remember, the likes of Becky Orpin, Joe Abaagu, Targema Takema, Awuese Torhee etc. The last time I checked, they are all in Makurdi.

(b) The man was Governor same time with Tinubu. Tinubu was Senator for less than 2 years. Today, Tinubu’s 1st eleven are all at the national level.

4. This is the man that fights every Tivman in position. He fought Sen. Barnabas Gemade and replaced him with an Idoma man (though equally a Benue man, what was the essence of the fight), Audu Ogbe as national Chairman of PDP. He frustrated his kinsman, Simon Shango as Coordinator Poverty Eradication Programme. He fought and removed Dr. Terna Yawe as MD FMC Makurdi. Yawe was replaced by a Yoruba woman. In connivance with his then godfather, he removed Prof. Shambe as DG SON. Though Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu held no position, he fought and frustrated the man to death. The list is endless. He recently fought and is still fighting Gabriel Torwua Suswam as is still fighting him through his stooge, Samuel Ortom.

Now, can someone tell me the kind of “leader” we call this senator? some would even dress him in borrowed robes of “leader” of north-central politics. wow! and he cannot elevate any of his 1st eleven to anywhere?

A man with not even a boutique to show as his effort to empower the youth can never be my leader. if your “mumu” never do, mine is even overdone.

Kula Tersoo