It Is Rivers People Vs SARS 

October 12, 2017

By Calito Felipe
Yesterday night some residents of Rumuparaeli, a community near Uniport were having a party, operatives of SARS gatecrashed the party as they always do each time they see Rivers people gather or see young guys in a good car. They tried to end the party and make some arrest for no reason, but they met resistance from villagers who demanded to know why they are harassing innocent people cerebrating one of theirs.
SARS officers started shooting sporadically, one person died and 3 other persons sustained serious injury, SARS operatives took off immediately.
Fellow Nigerians please save innocent Rivers people from these government paid killers tormenting us in Rivers State. Before now we pray not to fall into the hands of armed robbers and kidnappers, but these days Rivers people pray not to encounter SARS, they are criminally minded than any gang of criminals you can think of.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

