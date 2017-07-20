IS SOMEONE NOT THINKING?

By Meshack Uyi 20/07/2017.

PLEASE NOTE:

That our POSITION on the former governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibike Ameachi’s role in the of Assets and Funds belonging to Rivers State, STILL STAND and IT IS YET TO BE REBUTTED by any of the DIRECTORS of “The Integrity Group” days after MY PRESS RELEASE!

The NEW TWIST by the LONE voice is that the “documents” in question were “Personally Attested to”, that It’s “Presentations at the Senate and to others anti-corruption Agencies and the Presidency”, we’re “personally done”!

THINK!

1. Why have other Board members of “The Integrity Group” not, including the LONE voice not rebutted my Press Release till date.

2. Could it be that the said “Documents” which we THOROUGHLY investigated and AUTHORISED and to be submitted on our behalf were Mutilated or even Changed against our collective Will?

3. Why were the said “FORGED DOCUMENTS” not presented side by side the “Now claimed ORIGINAL” during the interview and why is it still NOT SHOWN till date?

4. Why the SUDDEN “Personalisation” of “The Integrity Group” and its activities NOW?

I will leave you with this thought: “CORRUPTION THAT IS SEEN, CANNOT BE FORGED”!!!

I Am Like The Orashi River! My Flow Remains Constant!! I Don’t Go Back and Forth!!!

Meshack Uyi is an Environmentalist/Social Reformer.