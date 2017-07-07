IPOB AND OHANEZE -WE MUST NOT FALL INTO THE TRAPS AND DIVIDE TO RULE ANTICS OF THE ESTABLISHMENT IN THE JUNGLE

By Nnaemeka Obiaraeri

I listened to the address of Nnamdi Kanu on the latest misunderstanding between IPOB and Ohaneze and Obasanjos subtle threat to his life .

The guy said something that really struck me . He said , he waited earnestly for Ohaneze and Igbo leaders who went to Abuja to meet with Osinbajo to come back with something concrete to convince us on that superior proposition that is better than the IPOB that Abuja offered to them .

He stated clearly that we have in our right hands the Biafra agitation that has made the establishment to panic. So, he expected them to bring along with them from Abuja the better propositions that will bring freedom to our people . At least if we have something concrete to hold on to , we can then comfortably give up the Biafra that we are holding firmly in our grips .

But unfortunately, they came back with nothing . Instead , they asked him to throw away the Biafra he is currently holding . How can a sane person throw away something he is holding without a better thing to hold unto.? That is deceit , stupidity and foolishness .

I AGREE 110% WITH THIS APT ILLUSTRATION. OHANEZE Ndi Igbo and the political leadership of the Igbo land must bring something concrete to the table .

Those who have been eating and dining with our oppressors for 50 years now , must give us something concrete to hold unto before we give up the one we already have . No more deceit . We can no longer be deceived again . Enough of this deceit . No be today we begin hear dis restructuring tori. When and how ? Must must have something to hold unto

Nice one , nwa mazi .