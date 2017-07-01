IPOB AND OHANEZE- AN AVOIDABLE DOGFIGHT!

By Kenneth Ikonne

This completely avoidable feud between IPOB and Ohaneze was what I foresaw when I said that IPOB’S call for the boycott of the Anambra governorship election was a tactical error! You do not put your invincibility to the test so soon after achieving it. The absolute compliance with its Biafra Day sit-at-home order conferred on IPOB an awe inspiring aura which needed to be guarded jealously; it was the aura of a champion, and champions choose their battles with discretion and circumspection!

I predicted that the proposed boycott would pit IPOB against a motley of vested and powerful political interests. I drew flak from diverse quarters, and I was even called names. Now, APGA, and all the other political parties in Anambra State, Youth Organizations, the Catholic Church, and now Ohaneze, are at daggers drawn with IPOB, and the prebendal Nigerian political establishment is looking on with scorn and satisfaction.I appreciate the great momentum and awareness that IPOB has created, and I salute the doggedness and sacrifice of Nnamdi Kanu! It is because of this that I occasionally proffer advice, albeit unsolicitedly.

It will be interesting to see how the election will not successfully hold in Anambra in November! This was one fight that was totally unnecessary! Whichever way the election turns out, a preeminent Igbo organization ie, either IPOB or Ohaneze, is bound to eat humble pie! It is not looking pretty at all!