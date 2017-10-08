IORHEMBA: PROGRESSIVISM IN POLITICS (Part II)

At the end of his second term in the Benue state House of Assembly in June 2015, Rt. Hon. Dave Iorhemba decided to step back to his law practice at DK IORHEMBA & Co law Chambers in High Level, Makurdi, and later moved to establish a branch in Abuja in July 2015. Due to his pragmatic nature, Dave was able to establish himself within few months in Abuja. DK Iorhemba & Co earned legal retainer-ship with FCT Police Command, NEXIM Bank, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), The National Assembly, IBTC Chartered Bank, and many other corporate organizations and individuals. Despite much pressure from the current government in Benue state to decamp to the ruling APC, he strongly resisted and remained steadfast and loyal to his boss and childhood friend HE GTS (who has ever been a pillar to Dave’s political career).

Rt. Hon. Dave took the persecution of his boss by the state government as a task he had to offer anything and everything to see to his (GTS) freedom. Seeming loyalty, commitment, dedication and unparalleled brilliance in midwifing the legal issues faced by his boss and political mentor earned him more trust, and when the opportunity knocked for the current position he holds as National Legal Adviser of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, HE GTS couldn’t search far. On this job Rt. Hon. Dave Iorhemba has brought to bear his vast experience of over 20 years in the judiciary, many successful years of law practice and 2 tenures as a legislator (with one year stint as Speaker of the HoA).

Nationally, Rt. Hon. Dave Iorhemba is considered a hero for his steadfastness, commitment to duty, uprightness and uncommon brilliance he was able to demonstrate in coordinating the legal arsenals that knocked down the Sheriff Haram, which almost sank the PDP. If Dave was a little flippant it would have been difficult to untangle the Sherriff legal booby traps! If Dave was flippant he would have smiled to the banks with hundreds of millions and exotic jeeps while PDP would have been buried! He chooses the path of honour – an uncommon path in our climes – and contributed immensely in rebuilding an institution (the PDP) that offered him a platform for the modest political positions he has attained in life. What else can be progressive but loyalty to a cause, dedication and commitment to achieving success for common good?

In his current position, Rt. Hon. Dave Iorhemba has continue to build bridges across political divides. Despite all the evil machinations against his party, the PDP and his boss in Benue state, Dave is always inclined to mutual engagement for reason to prevail in political imbroglio. Concerned about the unfortunate situation of flooding in Benue state, and the challenges faced by the people and the government of Benue, Dave was able to persuade his Chairman HE Sen. Ahmed Makarfi and the National Caretaker committee to support the Benue state government in its efforts to cater for the displaced. This culminated into a courtesy visit of the PDP National caretaker committee and the state working committee to the governor of Benue state and the displaced people on Friday 8.9.2017 with relief materials. Dave also resisted attempts to procure the relief materials from Abuja, but locally to boost the local industries (even where such firms are owned by persons in the APC).

Dave has unique qualities – he easily makes friends with people of every class, a good listener, and takes advises seriously, a unifier and peace maker. This was manifest in the huge attendance at his son’s wedding on Saturday 30.9.2017. The positive acknowledgment of the quality of Dave’s person by Hon. Mnyam (Special Adviser) with the signature kyap, who represented the governor of Benue state, HE Samuel Ortom. His mentor and boss, HE GTS in his goodwill message was impressed with his ability to unite Benue, as he was able to attract even the governor of Benue State to support his son’s wedding and bringing together for the first time since June 2015, key members of APC and opposition PDP. GTS also acknowledged the surprise of been able to secure the IBB square (for the first time an opposition member has been allowed access since the current government came to been). Similar goodwill messages from Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, HE Fintri (former Acting Governor of Adamawa state), representative of HE Sen. David Mark, HE Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Sen. Adeleke, Sen. Kanu Agabi, SAN, HE Gov. Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Dr Ayogu Eze (Special Adviser), representatives of HE Wike of Rivers state, HE Umahi of Ebonyi state, HE Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state, HE Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, 23 former Speakers of States HoA, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, SAN, Tawu A. Tawau, SAN, Hon. Dickson Tarkighir, all the PDP 2019 gubernatorial aspirants, as well as other esteemed well wishers from far and near, attest to his pragmatic nature and organizational capacity.

In politics, just as in life generally, we must contend with envy and treachery just as the infant Jesus Christ was saved by divine mercy from wicked machinations of King Herod! So when you choose to struggle you have to be steadfast and focused. It is usual to pick tar to tarnish a politician’s image to achieve predetermined goals. Dave has proven to be steadfast and focused all through his life. He served the Benue state judiciary for over 20 years and voluntarily resigned in 2007 with no single query in his file. In his tenure in the state House of Assembly as member and Speaker, no record exist on any corrupt practice. The Kpojime report and other probe reports couldn’t even fabricate any dirty deals close to him. For been steadfast and upright he faces serious attacks by a few unscrupulous politicians who realize his key roles in the PDP National Secretariat and feels he should bend to twist issues to their favour! But they meet a brick wall to their disappointment. At a time the Tiv race have a dearth of key national players, some of us feel this rising star should be enjoying our support and prayers rather than distractions due to crude calculations for what he may become in future, as he plays his progressive cards.

Iorwuese Tyopev