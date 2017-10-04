INDEPENDENCE DAY TRAGEDY IN MAKURDI AND THE GROSS NEGLIGENCE OF JED COMPANY: A CALL FOR JUSTICE

. By: Ukan Kurugh

Since it’s existence, the company that has undergone series of nomenclatures such as NEPA, PHCN and now JED has not sincerely improved in the nature of its services. A thing that has occasioned uncounted tragedy on teeming Nigerians ranging from poor and epileptic supply, lack of cable and transformer maintenance, explosions, outbreak of fire and electrocution that most often lead to death of victims.

The pathetic and largely sorrowful experience of the now late Mrs. Nancy Mbapuun Amadu is one out of many stories to be told. On independence day, while others celebrated, Mrs. Nancy who was pregnant met her untimely end as she was electrocuted to death by a transformer burglary proof at Nyiman II axis of Makurdi, the Benue State Capital.

How did it happen, a curious mind may ask? Mrs. Nancy Amadu belongs to a women’s meeting of like minds called PROGRESS FRIENDS, where members welfare is key and meetings are held on fortnight basis. On the said day, Mrs. Member Adagher had hosted the meeting and Mrs. Nancy was next to host. She was therefore obliged to untie the banner that is used to direct members to the venue. The banner was tied to the burglary proof of a transformer that ordinarily is not supposed to exert voltage. How then did she get electrocuted?

The said transformer has been a nightmare to residents within the area for a period far too long. The transformer was vandalized in 2011 and by 2012, it was replaced. The then PHCN officials times without number taxed residents on account of replacing armored cables for the new transformer. They would always bring faulty and tiny cables that wouldn’t last before sparkling off again. In fact, the issue became a drain pipe with which to milk dry the financial resources of residents connected to the transformer.

The residents had complained over and over again and got tired. It would take JED officials days running into weeks to fix issues associated with the transformer. On the said day, the armored cables on one of the uprisers was said to have been bad and sparked off, this was however after the woman who hosted the meeting on that day had tied the banner. Unknown to Mrs. Nancy that one of the wires had sparked off and landed on the burglary proof, she attempted to untie the banner that was attached to the burglary proof.

Eye witness account reports that, before she could even get close to the burglary proof, she was forcefully attracted to the extent that, the pair of slippers on her feet went separate ways as she died there on the spot. Why we are pained that, she died even with pregnancy, we are determined to state that, if only JED did what it was supposed to do within reasonable time, a life would have been spared.

The host community must collectively write the police commissioner in the state and take such other appropriate legal actions to earn remedy for this negligence taken too far.