IN THE NAME OF JUSTICE….

By Fatade Bamidele

Few months back, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Magnus Abe did all they could to subvert the security and electoral systems of Nigeria in order to win an election. They used all the powers they could muster due to their affiliation to the central government and at the end of a very bloodied election, Magnus Abe became a Senator while his party also got some other legislative seats.

Presently, Rotimi Amaechi and Magnus Abe are fighting for the soul of the APC in Rivers state with Amaechi holding the shorter arm of the sword. Amaechi subverts the party system and Magnus Abe cries foul!! He cries because this particular cheat and subversion is not in his favour….. Magnus cries today and Amaechi would cry tomorrow……

As we speak, incumbent Governors in Nigeria are doing all they can to ensure local government councils do not get the much needed autonomy. They resist the attempts to introduce fairness and openness into the elections at the local councils. Why?? They want to continue to have their way in the LGs. They forget that they are tenured and would soon be out of office. Soon, another man would be Governor from another party and they would shout to the heavens for free and fair local government elections…..the same system they once gleefully subverted.

The Buhari government has issues with the National Assembly and for that, Buhari supporters want the National Assembly scrapped!! Should they succeed, Buhari would be out of office tomorrow and a new face would emerge. They would then need an institution to serve as checks on the executive. Auld Lang syne…..

MORAL— The society works better when we all ensure things are done in an orderly fashion with justice and fairness. You may be the hunter today but the tables would invariably turn and you become the hunted tomorrow. This is why no one should be comfortable with the temporary but giddy enticement of subverting what is normative. In the final analysis, sticking to the rules of justice and fairness ensures a peaceful, orderly and progressive society. Before you take an action, think of tomorrow. Magnus Abe must be realising that now….. Don’t wait to learn by experience before you learn. Support systems that would ensure a society where justice for all prevails………

