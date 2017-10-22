IF NOT FOR PMB: A REJOINDER*

How would you know that the SGF Babachir Lawal has been on suspension without any prosecution or open media trial for #233million grass cutting fraud after 5 months.

How would you know that the chief of staff Abba kyari #500million MTN bribe has been swept under the rug without media trial or EFCC investigation

How would you know that the Ikoyigate $43million has no owner after 5months of discovery and the self proclaimed owner (NIA DG) is just on suspension and hasn’t been arrested or prosecuted.

How would you know that a serving General in the Nigerian Army can afford to acquire properties in Dubai on army salary as in the case of General Buratai who hasn’t been prosecuted or investigated by the EFCC.

How would you know that after budgeting #3.2billion for Aso Rock clinic, the president still spent over 100days in UK getting medical treatment.

How would you know that IGP #120billion bribe and sex for promotions allegations hasn’t been looked into by the presidency.

How would you know that the biggest corruption case in the history of Nigeria is been ignored by the presidency. A $26billion NNPC scam contract indicting the GMD of NNPC and Mr President.

How would you know that the presidency spent #1.2trillion on capital projects without evidence of details

How would you know that the president has refused to name a substantive petroleum minister after 22months but he promised to be the minister for only 18months.

How would you know that the accalimed missing chibok girls are being released in batches even if they are being released from the moon

The comic conclusion is that, *IF NOT FOR PMB,

How would you know that a sick president recuperating in London with an official letter to the National Assembly transferring executive powers to the vice president is signing NNPC contracts on his sick bed.

My name is Akanni Oluwaseyi Santino, i dont wail and I am not a zombie.