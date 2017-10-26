Thursday , 26 October 2017
By Okwori Maddoxman
If Buhari had not become president, we would have recorded him in our history books (do we even have history books? Na Jewish and Arab history books we get) as the only ex-general and former head of state without a house in Abuja; we would have recorded him as the only politician who did not send his children to school abroad, we would have taught our children that he was a disciplinarian who brought WAI, we would have argued over bottles of beer that, were he president, he would never seek medical care abroad and leave Aso villa clinic and other Nigerian hospitals drug-less , we would have argued that he loves only sachet milo and satchet milk! Kai! We would have believed that any man in his cabinet who was merely corrupt in his dream, not even in real life, would have been “dealt with.” We would have believed that he was different from all Nigerian politicians. We would have believed no cabal was capable of “runnings things” under his watch. Alas! He became president and eroded the foundation of the illusions we had. Sai baba!
7 comments

  1. Prince Charlie
    Prince Charlie
    October 26, 2017 at 7:50 am

    The Southern leaders of Nigeria must now demand that the lopsidedness in the number of local governments and states between the North and South must be equalized. The two divide must have equal number of representation in NASS and number of States. That should be the beginning of a healthy co- existence in this country. Anything short of this will not work.

    Reply
  2. Innocent Julius
    Innocent Julius
    October 26, 2017 at 8:07 am

    His emergency further divided the country

    Reply
  3. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    October 26, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Nig wouldn’t have been in de present mess we found our selves…. A failed poisonous govt of an illiterate old NEPA bill certificate president….

    Reply
  4. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    October 26, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Reply
  5. Shobowale Olusanya Anuoluwapo
    Shobowale Olusanya Anuoluwapo
    October 26, 2017 at 9:49 am

    walahi buhari knw sabi government at-all

    Reply
  6. Shobowale Olusanya Anuoluwapo
    Shobowale Olusanya Anuoluwapo
    October 26, 2017 at 9:52 am

    he thought he could help….buh he CHANGE all to worse

    Reply
  7. Ahmed Mamuda
    Ahmed Mamuda
    October 26, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Reply

