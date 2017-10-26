By Okwori Maddoxman

If Buhari had not become president, we would have recorded him in our history books (do we even have history books? Na Jewish and Arab history books we get) as the only ex-general and former head of state without a house in Abuja; we would have recorded him as the only politician who did not send his children to school abroad, we would have taught our children that he was a disciplinarian who brought WAI, we would have argued over bottles of beer that, were he president, he would never seek medical care abroad and leave Aso villa clinic and other Nigerian hospitals drug-less , we would have argued that he loves only sachet milo and satchet milk! Kai! We would have believed that any man in his cabinet who was merely corrupt in his dream, not even in real life, would have been “dealt with.” We would have believed that he was different from all Nigerian politicians. We would have believed no cabal was capable of “runnings things” under his watch. Alas! He became president and eroded the foundation of the illusions we had. Sai baba!