IBE KACHIKWU’S PETITION- LET,S HEAR MAIKANTI BARU FIRST!

By Kenneth Ikonne

The necessity to hear the other side has its divine foundations in an event that occurred at the very beginning of time! Adam and Eve had just eaten the forbidden fruit in Eden, and had just been found out by God’s omniscience. Still, Jehovah would not rush to judgment without first affording the first couple a hearing: “Adam, what have you done?”, the Omnipotent One inquired! The first couple then proceeded to tender humanity’s first ever defence- a defence that was self evidently watery and incoherent!

The divine procedure enacted at Eden provides us with an eternal template of justice, and an indispensable guage for every conclusion arrived at in the evaluation of issues arising from matters of public policy. Unfortunately, this template has not been strictly followed by many a discussant of the salacious issues thrown up in Dr. Kachikwu’s petition to the President against the Group Managing Director of the NNPC. The amounts involved are humongous quite alright, but then, it is in the nature of all oil behemoths to award humongous contracts. The pertinent issue for contestation is therefore not necessarily the value of the contracts but whether due process was followed! On this pertinent issue of due process, it would be illegitimate to arrive at any conclusion without first hearing Dr. Baru!

The processes and regulations that guide operations and procedures in the NNPC are so complex and labyrinthine as to be one- dimensional. I do not want to make a fool of myself by jumping to conclusions basically on the strength of only what Dr. Kachikwu has alleged. Like humanity’s first defence at Eden, Dr. Baru’s defence might turn out watery and incoherent, but it is his right to ventilate it before we convict him in our minds!