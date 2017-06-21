HYPOCRISY OF CORE NORTHERN ELDERS.

By Sam Jumbo Obot

1. Since the commencement of hostilities by Boko Haram against the Nigerian state, the likes of Ango Abdullahi and Mohammed Junaid have not condemned this sect for once.

2. The violent activities of Fulani herdsmen have never been condemned by core northern leaders.

3. The quit notice giving to the Igbo by Arewa youths has not been condemned by these elders.

4. No northern elder has condemned the lopsided appointments of northerners by the Buhari administration.

5. The killings by extremists of Igbo woman trader in Kano and a Yoruba woman in Abuja were never condemned by northern elders.

Would it be wrong to say that northern elders condone and even instigate these atrocities?