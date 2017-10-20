Friday , 20 October 2017
Home / Opinion / #HelloBuharists&Buharideens…

#HelloBuharists&Buharideens…

October 20, 2017 Opinion 17 Views

When we wail here and raise issues about the evils of your hopeless party APC, you quickly start to pull comments from your anus without thinking.
We’ve consistently asked you catalogue the achievements of your daddy Buhari in the past 2+years, nothing.
This man keeps goofing every day, you’re all suffering but choose to be foolish and worship him rather than stand up for your rights. We that do, you call is family and lovers of looters.
Listen you dumb monkeys and baboons, if you refuse to get back your heads and rescue Nigeria from the evil men, your own generations will not be spared from the calamity that’ll follow.
The man keeps giving you reasons to rise up and demand your lives back, you choose to be stupid thinking that shows you’re a true supporter and lover of Buhari?
Gaskiya, you’re stupu! QED!
– By S MG Onibiyo
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

When Buhari met ‘Biafra leaders’

October 19, 2017 IKE ABONYI “I came into government with clear conscience, I will leave government …

4 comments

  1. Prince Charlie
    Prince Charlie
    October 20, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Sincerely speaking, I thought Buhari came to power to fight corruption

    Reply
  2. Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    October 20, 2017 at 10:13 am

    It’s too late to cry, propaganda no go work during president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved