HEIGHTENED PERSECUTION & WOE

By Godson Obot

Kaduna South is predominantly occupied by the christian and there have been series of unprovoked attack and killings of indigenes of such area in hundreds by the Muslims brothers without prompt action by the president, Police IG, the DSS, Army etc. have failed to setup committee to look into perpetrators of such dastardly act and duly brought to book the way they rush to declare ‘operation what so ever’ in Rivers State, Delta, Cross River, Niger Delta and the entire south, sometime ago a woman preacher was beheaded in the North by islamist group and not too long the culprits were all set free without due penalty, now in all this, this are the same set of ‘trusted’ leaders in our country who are pushing for grassing bill across the nation, including your respective territories and communities which the motive behind such plan was vehemently rejected through the effort of well meaning members of the National Assembly, some time ago in a chameleon manner, they tried bring what the masses don’t understand through ’emergency bill’ which few of us without delay saw the danger of such, alerting the public which was also rejected, as at today they still want to implement what we don’t truly understand which such result may spell doom around our communities, the proposed construction of ranches across the Nation by the Army in the APC led Govt.

THOSE WHO ARE STILL DOUBTING WHAT FEW OF US EARLIER ALERTED SHOULD CONTINUE DOING SO UNTIL YOU ARE FINALLY SOAKED BY THE MYSTERIOUS WATER WHICH IS IN THE OFFING!

Recently pastor Enoch Adeboye could not take it anymore, broke long silence due to persecution the Christians are presently facing but some gullible Christian’s who don’t know their left from right joined their enemies to abuse the man of God, such reason is why other senior men of God are keeping mute, such as Pastor W.F Kumuyi etc. who was abused some time ago for not speaking for Christians despite what they are facing in the hand of this present Government.