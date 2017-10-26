GO FORTH O KNIGHT OF RIGHTEOUSNESS: A POEM

By Femi Fani Kayode

Love God with all your heart and soul. Resist the devil and his agents and emissaries. Fight against evil. Stand up for the weak, the vulnerable, the persecuted and the oppressed. Speak truth to power.

Bless the poor. Be merciful to the young. Defend the old. Challenge the rich. Let courage and faith be your shield.

Let strength and honor be your armour. Let the Ancient of Days be your rock and your salvation. Let the love of humanity and the desire for good and charitable works be your purpose.

And most important of all, torment the tyrant, give him sleepless nights and slay him with your sword.

Go forth O Knight of righteousness, go forth in the name of the Lord. Go forth in His power and in His might, defying the odds and despising the shame. Go forth, go forth, seeking the glory that is rightfully yours.

Go forth, go forth, with sword in hand under His banner of love. Go forth, go forth, with head held up high for He shall surely give you the land.