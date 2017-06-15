Fraudulent Presidency

By Reno Omokri

The Presidency calls the discharge of Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal an ‘outrageous travesty of justice’. This is the same Presidency that was quiet when a Kano court freed the killers of evangelist Bridget Agbahime after the Kano state Attorney General withdrew the charges against them. I guess that was not a ‘travesty of justice’ to them. This is the same Presidency that sees nothing wrong with President Muhammadu Buhari hiring 13 SANs for his defense in the case challenging the authenticity of his WAEC certificate. I do not need even one SAN if someone accuses me of not having my WAEC certificate. All I have to do is present it. If it is lost all I have to do is apply to WASC or Cambridge University for a letter acknowledging that I sat for and passed my WAEC/GCE. This is coming only two days after the National Judicial Council exposed the Buhari Presidency as liars who lied about their appeal in the case of reinstated Justice Adeniyi Ademola and five other judges. That Presidency with such a record of dishonesty has the guts to point fingers at Saraki is the real outrage and travesty! The only thing good about this Presidency is Professor Yemi Osinbajo.