FOREIGN MISSION:

By Femi Ogunsanwo

This post is for urgent attention of Mr President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama

Our foreign missions are in bad state, the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC owes staff salaries for 4 months, Unfortunately, the utility company providing telephone service cut or “tossed” the Embassy telephone line recently. I was reliably informed they use only intercom now.

The whole Embassy will soon have their power supply cut due to non payment of electricity bills as well in few days

Nigeria has no appointed Ambassador to the United States since the death of Prof Adebowale Adefuye my Ijebu Igbo town man who died on 27th August 2015. I am wondering why its now rocket science to appoint Ambassadors

Recently, Deputy Ambassador Amb Hassan Usman from Borno State was appointed and he resumed last month but his work is hampered due to paucity of funds in the Embassy to run affairs

I think the Honorable Minister Geoffrey Onyeama need to investigate the situation reported and also we need to know where the fault lies,is it that our Foreign Missions are deliberately starved of funds or some “smart Alec” are the ones fiddling with the purse

#justscribblingmythought