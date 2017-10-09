FOOLISHNESS TAKEN TOO FAR.

THIS IS AKIN FAKOREDE RIVERS STATE SARS COMMANDER HOLDING UMBRELLA FOR HIS FELLOW APC PARTY MEMBER DAKUKU PETERSIDE.

In What Capacity Is The Rivers State Sars Commander Akin Fakorede Holding Umbrella For Dakuku Peterside Of The Rivers Apc?

On countless occasions I have never failed to bring for public scrutiny the partisan/political romance of the Rivers State Sars Commander Akin Fakorede With The Rivers State Apc & his unhidden loyalty to Rotimi Amaechi, that saw him leading a team of his men to the Phalga Council Secretariat, in their bid to subvert the will of Rivers People, in favour of Apc during the last Rivers Senatorial Re-rerun election.

Akin Fakorede’s unprofessional conduct during the last Rererun Elections in Rivers state was caught live on camera, where he manhandled and inflicted injuries on Inec officials and also Pdp agents who resisted his rigging attempt to cart away original result sheets and swap them with already doctored ones, but till date no disciplinary actions has been carried out against him even with glaring evidence, but instead there is an alleged secret promotion on him from a CSP To an ACP as reward for his partisan services to Rivers State Apc.

In saner climes,Akin Fakorede should have been dropped from the police force for his unprofessional conduct but lo and behold he still prides himself about as that untouchable golden egg because of his romance with the powers that be in Abuja and has never hidden his political loyalty and connectivity to ROTIMI AMAECHI & APC that he Akin Fokorede even used pictures of the latter on several occasions as his facebook profile picture and updates.

Mr Fakorede has never stopped to unleash terror on innocent Rivers People that just of recent an innocent taxi driver was gunned down by Sars and tagged a criminal,this is one out of the many lives that has been lost to the unconstitutional operations of Rivers State Sars, it is no longer news of how some Sars men kidnapped a young man in Rivers State but were later apprehended by the Inspector General Of Police Monitoring Team, that led to the death of one of the criminal Sars operatives. Sars under Akin Fakorede has be unprofessional and highly politicised.

More worrisome is how the Rivers Apc and the police force headquarters on countless occasions have constantly defended the actions of this unprincipled police officer even with glaring evidence at the disposal of the public to nail him with but they fail to understand that injustice anywhere is a threat to peace/justice everywhere.

Akin Fakorede Openly/Shamelessly attempted to rig elections for Rivers Apc and no disciplinary actions has been carried out on him, instead he has gained the support and defense of the force headquarters/Rivers Apc, that the Rivers Apc now confidently assert that Akin Fakorede will still be in charge of Sars come 2019 elections for him to perfect and implement their rigging plans.

Come 2019 Akin Fakorede and his sponsors should be ready to kill all Rivers People because his unbecoming dispositions won’t be treated with kids glove any longer.

Since The Police have decided to be unprofessional, we the civilians in 2019 will be ungentlemanly Insha-Allah.

E.P.I.C

SON OF REBISI KINGDOM.