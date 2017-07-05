FG AND THE E/W ROAD: THE TRAGIC CASE OF THE ELEME AXIS

By Robinson Sibe

In 2015, Rivers State Government and other private interests (Indorama, OGFZ, etc) contributed several billions to fix sections of the East-West Road (Eleme Junction to Onne Junction). Although the level of work was commendable, however, parts of the road remained in poor condition probably due to lack of funds to continue.

Fast forward to 2017, and NDDC is currently fixing the Akpajo strip of same road. Although I don’t know the cost, I’ll estimate it at about N2 billion. Yesterday, I spent almost 5 hours travelling less than 2km, around the Akpajo junction. For those who do not know, that road is one of the most important roads in Nigeria: It connects Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Eleme, Tai, Khana, Gokana, Andoni and Opobo to Port Harcourt. It also connects some of the most important economic interests of the nation: 2 Refineries, 1 Petrochemical complex, 1 Fertilizer Plant, 1 Sea Port, 1 Oil and Gas Free Zone, etc. Yet, it’s in a terrible state.

The Rivers State Government have their own road network to bother about, and should ordinarily not be pumping scarce resources to fix FG roads; the other companies that contributed should not ordinarily be in the business of road construction; NDDC is an interventionist agency who ordinarily should not be fixing such mainstream federal roads, when we have FMW and FERMA. However, it’s clear that if they don’t fix it, the federal government would continue looking the other way while people suffer on that road.

It’s taken a cocktail of efforts from several interests just to fix the Eleme Junction to Onne Junction; a distance of approximately 10km only. For those who don’t know, this road is owned by the Federal Government. There’s probably a budget for it. I’m wondering, given the different construction and interventions from interests other than the owner, how will Fashola balance this budget item (since it’s expected to change after each intervention)? 🙂

Finally, the East-West road was a key campaign promise, yet 2 years’ gone and they’ve not been able to fix just this 10km. It’s a sour reminder of the chicanery of 2015.

