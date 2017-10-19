Thursday , 19 October 2017
Fakorede: A Depraved Police Officer 

By Femi Fani-Kayode
One Akin Fakorede is the head of SARS in Rivers state.He was indicted for violence and intimidation against PDP supporters in Rivers state in 2016 by a Judicial Commision of Inquiry.
His men have also been accused of the cold-blooded murder of Jibade Ademisoye,a taxi driver, a devout Christian and an Osun state indegenee,in Port Harcourt. Worse still Fakorede has refused to release Ademisoye’s body to his family.
The latest act of depravity was when Fakorede’s men mercilessly beat up and brutalised a young lady in Port Harcourt and proceeded to insert their fingers deep into her private part in the name of searching her.
They did this to her right in front of her husband who was held down and forced to watch the whole thing.
The IGP and President Buhari must stop this madness and call this heartless sociopath to order.
