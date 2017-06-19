Enough of this “Evans-lyrical”!!

By Mikel Akpan

The dude should face his music and lets move on to focus on more expedient issues.

I’m seriously worried about the idiocy of media trial that may grossly affect the integrity of this criminal case.

I’m not a lawyer, but I have read a bit of basic Jurisprudence, Business Law, Bankruptcy law and volumes of High Court & Supreme Court proceedings to understand a little of legal technicalities. Hence, I have tried to see the Evans’ case on the key note of legal proceedings. However, I am still limited to my theoretical background and the operations of criminal law.

I understand that all evidences pertaining to criminal cases are usually preserved are only ever available to the public/press after the case had been adjudicated upon. It is a big shame that all sorts of videos are now flying around – indicating press trial which from past experience would lead nowhere. I’ve noticed the swollen eyes of the alleged kidnapper in many videos flying around, meaning that he’s been put under duress before those interviews. Perhaps he would be claiming “vi coactus” in court after the order of Fela Ransome-Kuti when he was allegedly caught with banned drugs by Bamaiyi’s NDLEA.

It is very disheartening and regrettable to see the manner the NPF has been handling the case in the public. The media has been awashed with so much ado about ‘Evans’. By this crude approach, the prosecutors have most probably built an uphill task to prosecute this case in the court with a dispatch.

Needless to mention, that for all the acclaimed billions attributed to Evans-Notorious & Dared-devil Kidnap Kingpin, he will be able to attract a formidable legal team for his defense.

Forget all the drama, this case may drag on endlessly and forgotten. However, his crime was against the rich, so it could be treated expeditiously.

For now, I am tired of the cheap publicity the media is giving to this man. We have more important issues to spend our time on than this ‘Evans-lyrical”!!