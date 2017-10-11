DR MAIKANTI BARU’S WATERY DEFENCE!

By Kenneth Ikonne

It is at once obvious, reading through Maikanti Baru’s response to the charges of abuse of process and insubordination levelled against him by Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State, Petroleum, that the NNPC GMD conceives of his office as the ultimate repository of limitless and unchecked powers of corporate governance. He left critical charges unanswered, and then, embarked upon a bizarre and pernicious interpretation of both the letters and spirit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Act, the Public Procurement Act, and the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

The gravamen of Dr. Baru’s response, rendered through a surrogate, is that the legislations setting up the NNPC, and regulating its operations, do not envisage any role for the Board of Directors of the corporation in the contract award process; that process, according to Dr. Baru, is his own exclusive preserve, working in conjunction with members of the Tenders Board of the Corporation, who, as emerging trends have shown, are also mostly handpicked by the Managing Director, completely untrammeled by Board oversight.

This utterly selfserving and skewed interpretation of corporate governance flies in the face of extant provisions of both the NNPC ACT, and the COMPANIES AND ALLIED MATTERS ACT. For instance, section I, subsection 2 of the NNPC ACT provides that:

“The affairs of the Corporation shall, subject to Part 11 of this Act, BE CONDUCTED by a Board of Directors of the Corporation which shall consist of a chairman and the following other members…”

The provision of Section 63 (3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act is much to the same purport in shoring up the preeminent role of the Board of Directors of a company in corporate governance. It provides:

“Except as otherwise provided….the business of the company shall be MANAGED by the board of directors who may exercise all such powers of the company as are not by this or the articles required to be exercised by the members in general meeting.”

The NNPC ACT is not without guidance on the role and functions of the Managing Director. Section 3 (1) provides that:

“There shall be appointed… a Managing Director of the Corporation who shall be the Chief executive Officer of the Corporation and shall…..be responsible for THE EXECUTION of the policy of the Corporation and the day to day running of the Corporation’s activities and its associated services.”

It can be seen at once that the powers granted the Board to CONDUCT and MANAGE the affairs of the Corporation are wide enough to include making preliminary and conclusive inputs in the award of contracts of such strategic importance as the ones presently in contention. Afortiori, the powers are wide enough to admit within their scope other matters of strategic importance as the reconstitution of the Management of the NNPC as is evident in the very skewed appointments of 55 key Management staff. The participation of the Board is neither an act of grace, nor a matter of discretion, exercisable by the GMD; it is indeed, a peremptory matter of law. To circumvent the Board on such key issues of policy is therefore a capricious and violent assault on both the letters and spirit of the law!

Dr. Ibe Kachikwu is therefore on very firm grounds in complaining. That Dr. Baru allegedly sought the imprimatur of President Buhari is unavailing. Where, and when, did he seek such imprimatur for the contracts and appointments, when, for most of the year the President has been on medical vacation in England, constitutionally defrocked of Presidential powers which he ceded to an Acting President? It is insulting that the GMD whose statutory function is to EXECUTE policies enunciated by the Board would be heard to say that the Board has no role to play in the award of contracts, or in the appointment of Management staff! What then are the functions of the Board?

Even though Dr. Kachikwu is an Alternate Chairman of the Board, Dr. Baru’s response woefully failed to demonstrate with particulars the dates and periods between 2016 and now that President Buhari formally exercised the powers of the substantive Chairman of the Board, and the evidential onus was on Dr. Baru, that being the gravamen of his defence. And even if he did, it was never the intendment of the NNPC ACT that the Chairman alone would execute the functions of the Board!

Clearly therefore, the sidelining of the Board by Dr. Baru was an egregious act of impunity. It is true that Dr. Kachikwu did not allege fraud or embezzlement in his petition. But it is safer to assume that a public servant who wilfully evades the beneficent virtues of oversight and due process in matters of high finance must have intended graft and fraud. To hold otherwise is to be naive, starry-eyed- if not complicit!