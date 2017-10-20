DEFENDING BUHARI: THE VEIL WILL SOON BE OFF

By Samuel Ajayi

BUSINESSDAY newspaper is a traditionally conservative newspaper. It is solely focused on business coverage and intelligence. For the newspaper to have written such editorial on Buhari, even the most ardent supporter of the president must be worried.

Let me digress a bit. Two years ago, there was a trend in the way those who so loved the president used to engage his critics on the public space. Check these out:

* If you criticised the APC, they would take you up and reminded you of how PDP ruined the nation for 16 years. To them, APC was a party of saints.

* They could defend any of his appointees to high heavens. Buratai (the snake farmer), Danbazau, Abba Kayari to mention few. (I had to ask a guy, who is probably reading this, that if Buhari was saint, did that mean anyone he appointed was a saint too?)

* Them they shifted the blame to the National Assembly and the Judiciary. To them, everything wrong with the Buhari regime was caused by these bodies.

Today, they don’t defend the APC again. Even the most stupid knows the party is in disarray. In the same vein, no one defends Buhari appointees anymore.

They are not better than those of Goodluck Jonathan.

With Babachir Lawal, Kyari, Baru, Buratai, you don’t need a Sayer to tell you these guys are in government to feather their nests. IN FACT, SOME BUHARI SUPPORTERS BLAME THEM NOWADAYS FOR BEING THE PROBLEM OF THEIR MAN.

Today, from defending his government, to his appointees, to his party and his policies, the ONLY one they defend today is the man HIMSELF.

What does that tell us? Very soon, the veil will be fully off and they will know who the problem is: the man himself!