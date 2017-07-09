CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE, APPRECIATION NOTE AND LESSONS LEARNT

By Akanfe Olugbenga Diamond

I Com. Akanfe Olugbenga Diamond of Ede South Local Government congratulates the newest Senator in the whole of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Otunba (Dr.) Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke(Jackson) popularly known as “IMOLE”, for the success and victory at the Osun West Senatorial Bye-Election despite all odds. Foremost, I join you to return all the glories, honours and adorations to the name of God in heaven, he alone deserves the praise. When the journey started, it seems impossible but the God of possibility has made the impossibility to become possible. We went across the nooks and crannies of Osun West Senatorial District day and night, under the heavy rain and scorching sun. The masses received us with open heart and assurance of support till the end. Here we are today, the wall of Jericho ahead of us has fallen. Hallelujah.

To the State Chairman of Osun PDP, Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo (FNIQS), words are not enough to appreciate your doggedness and commitment toward this course, there has been revelations from different angles that you’re the ” Joshua” that will leads us to the promised land. Even the deaf and dump are having the feelings that the revelation is now becoming testimonies. Despite the intimidation, attempts of manipulation and all efforts to rig us, you stood firm on our common goal which is Victory. You fought and conquered. History will never forget you for good. To the PDP State Working Committee, Senatorial Leaders, Party Stakeholders across the State, Elders Forum and all Party Members. I appreciate your love and cooperation with the State Party Chairman for allowing the will of God to have its way. Ditto other Political Parties that joined us in this project. Sen. Akinlabi Olasunkanmi and Col. Olayiwola Falabi, thank you for allowed the party supremacy. Your names have been written in gold in the book of our great party.

To the entire good people of Osun West Senatorial District, Osun State citizens, all Nigerians and well wishers who stood by us during the struggle. This victory is dedicated to God Almighty and to you all. This is your victory, you’ve fought the battle of liberation and we have conquered. I appreciate you because you don’t let us down. During the Campaign, you promised us your total support and you fulfilled it. E se o

To the entire sons and daughters of Ede Mapo Arogun, Omo aji soso, aji fojo gbogbo dara bi egbin(both home and diaspora). I say Congratulations to the young and old. All what we need to be doing is to praise God. Because of the grace we received. God has used this victory to wipe away our tears. Oro wa o gbejo wewe rara. ope lo ye wa. Timi of Ede Land, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal (Laminisa 1), Royal Fathers in Ede Traditional Council and Chiefs, I congratulate you. Ede Descendant Union, CAN, Muslim Community, FEYDA, FELSU and all various groups in Ede Land, aku orire o.

My Speech is incomplete without appreciating the support of some eminent personalities who stood firm with this project(physically, spiritually, financially and behind camera). PDP National Chairman Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, National Scribe Prof. Wale Oladipo, Otunba Dr. Iyiola Omisore FNSE, Otunba Mankanjuola, Rt.Hon. Adejare Bello, Alh. Fatai Akinade Akinbade, Alh. Fatai Diekola, DSP Lasun Yusuf, Hon. Dr. Kayode Oduoye, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, Sen. Felix Ogunwale, Dr. Ayoade Adewopo, Prince Adenigba Fadahunsi, Mr. Tunde Eso, Alh. Ganiyu Ola-Oluwa Dr. Bayo Faforiji, Alh. Shuaib Oyedokun, Sen. Olu Alabi, Chief Lai Ogunrinade, Hon. Oluwole Oke, Hon. Bade Falade, Hon. Sunday Akere, Hon. Bamidele Salam, Hon. Sunday Akanfe Atidade,, Prince Eniola Oyeyode, Hon. safiriyu Akinwale Akinwole(OMILAJ) and others too numerous to mention. I say a big thanks to you for leading us through the right path.

Conclusively, I will not do without commend the efforts of the Social Media Warrior of OSUN PDP, the men of golden pens, I say thank you for standing with us. Media Houses, Society Groups, Civil Servants particularly Teachers, LG Workers, Pensioners, Students of Federal Polytechnic Ede, NAOSS, NANS, Security Agencies and everyone who took part in one way or the other in this struggle. I say thank you. To the entire #TeamAdeleke, I sincerely commend you and I envy your loyalty. When late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke was alive, you stood with him, during the hard time of his demise and behind, you still stand with him.

On a final note, I praise the name of the Lord for not put us to shame. However, I commend the spirit of sportsmanship of our counterpart(APC).

LESSONS LEARNT

1. Never fight a man under GRACE because the GRACE he carries will DISGRACE you.

2. Whoever vying for any political office that doesn’t take the Social Media Department serious has failed even before the poll.

E se o, Adupe o

Signed:

Com. Akanfe Olugbenga Diamond

Ede South Local Government.