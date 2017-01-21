Compromised media and civil society

I remember the outcry when 6 people died in that Nigeria-Immigration Service recruitment exercise then .

IG Wala shouted on the rooftops

Almost everybody shouted . #SackAbbaMoro

The shouts almost deafened Goodluck Jonathan .

Nobody believed it was an accident. Avoidable ? Yes but an accident nonetheless . But nobody would hear of that sort of excuse . In fact in those years , a Nigerian life lost was enough to call for the head of Jonathan on a plate.

Today, 170 people were bombed 3 times by a jet fighter meant to fight insurgents instead it went to an IDP camp and dropped 3 bombs at three different minutes and came back and said it was a mistake .

Suddenly 170 lives is no longer enough to call for anybody’s head. Not even the theater commander that has come out to say he gave the coordinates for the strike. Not even ailing Muhammadu Buhari is being held responsible as was the custom in 2011-2015 .

All I hear and see and read is deafening silence .

Out once vibrant and self acclaimed rugged activists have all gone mute .

Only in Nigeria

~ Malik Shabbazz Abdulmalik