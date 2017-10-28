Compensate Zaki-Biam killings in honour of Malu, Tor Tiv V.

By Terhemen Abua.

The Paramount ruler in Tivland and Chairman, Benue State Council of Chiefs, Tor Tiv V, James Ortese Ayatse, has called on the Federal Government to compensate the people of Zaki Biam in Katsina-Ala Local Government Council area of the state for the 2001 military invasion that witnessed many killings.

Ayatse made the request Friday , while receiving the remains of the former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt -Gen. Victor Malu in Gboko, Benue State.

The monarch expressed regret that the destruction of the village affected the late general’s country home, stressing that the compensation would be in his honour.