Compensate Zaki-Biam killings in honour of Malu, Tor Tiv V.

By Terhemen Abua.
The Paramount ruler in Tivland and Chairman, Benue State Council of Chiefs, Tor Tiv V, James Ortese Ayatse, has called on the Federal Government to compensate the people of Zaki Biam in Katsina-Ala Local Government Council area of the state for the 2001 military invasion that witnessed many killings.
Ayatse made the request Friday, while receiving the remains of the former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt -Gen. Victor Malu in Gboko, Benue State.
The monarch expressed regret that the destruction of the village affected the late general’s country home, stressing that the compensation would be in his honour.
He said that 17 years after the military invasion, nothing had been done to assuage the pains and sufferings of Malu’s kinsmen.
The late Army Boss had served as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff between 1999-2001 and had also held several positions, including ECOMOG Chief in Liberia.
Malu, who was 70 years, died on Oct. 9, 2017 in Cairo where he had gone for medical treatment.
Handing over the remains of Malu to the Tor Tiv, retired Brig-Gen. Nuhu Ade,said the country would continue to remember Malu for his contributions toward peace and stability. Nuhu, who was Malu’s personal physician, described Malu as gallant soldier.
Ayatse appealed to the wife of the departed Army General to take solace in the many achievements of her husband and move on in life.
The late general will be buried on Saturday, Oct. 28, at his country home, Tse Adoor compound, in Tongov kindred of Katsina -Ala Local Government.
Credit:NAN