CHIDI LLOYD AND HIS WICKED ACTIVITIES

By Ikechi Charles

Today, the member representing Emohua in Rivers State House of Assembly, HOn .Sam Ogeh has revealed how his immediate predecessor, Hon. Chidi Lloyd who appeared on AIT FOCUS NIGERIA abandoned a major road linking Egbeda in Emohua LGA and Omerelu in Ikwerre LGA. Yet, he , Chidi had the effrontery to cast aspersions on the Governor of Rivers State, Chief E N WIKE. Yet, he goes to the media to demarket his State. What baffles me is that he, Chidi did all these under the watchful eyes and nose og ROTimi, his boss. How can these two men say they love these two communities of Egbeda and Omerelu when the only road linking them was abandoned even when 100％ payment has been effected？Only God will reward them for infecting US with underdevelopment. As the case of Hon. Lloyd opens in less than no time, we urge the RVSG to look into this road and the internal roads of the two communities as well.