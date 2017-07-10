BY STRENGTH NO MAN SHALL PREVAIL

By Femi Aribisala

I sat in the High Court in Port Harcourt and watched the proceedings with amusement. A middle-aged man, very simply dressed, had taken the stand. He was from some village, and was probably a poor farmer. But he was suing the multinational oil company, Shell Petroleum. He claimed that Shell had dug a trench in his village and failed to fill it back. His young son had fallen into the trench and died. He was suing Shell for compensation.

Instead of just paying him (whatever he was asking for could not have amounted to much from Shell’s point of view), Shell had hired a highfalutin lawyer to defend its case. How could this man possibly win against almighty Shell? If necessary, Shell could buy the judge and buy the case.

Then the Lord spoke to me. “Femi,” he said, “Shell has a lot of resources. But I am on the side of the weak.”