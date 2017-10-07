BUHARI’S NEW FERMA BOARD: MY OBJECTION, Please.

Oh my GOD! Why do our “Leaders” (privileged elites) continue the same way and take us on the same very destructive and retrogressive path of our national life?

FERMA has right from its inauguration been destroyed due to unfortunate hijack by politicians. It hurts so much.

What do we need a Political Board for, to run and manage a critical Road maintenance Agency like FERMA? An Engineering Agency? Why? What justification?

Where is the Nigerian Society of Engineers? It must rise now to speak and take patriotic action against this to save our Country.

Our Trunk A Roads in Nigeria have become death traps, causing accidents that frequently claim precious lives of Nigerians yet we don’t care?

This is the point I made on Monday, October 2, 2017 on NTA Abuja’s Good Morning Nigeria Programme which my co-discussant, Hon. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, initially did not understand and disagreed with me during the interactive programme to mark Nigeria @ 57.

FERMA is too important and critical an Agency to be politicised and used as platform for political rewards for political loyalties.

I speak from my personal experience as the immediate past DG of Delta State Direct Labour Agency (DLA) that is statutory established for road rehabilitation, maintenance and construction in Delta State.

This Agency which was copied from the then Gen. Buba Marwa’s Direct Labour Agency of Lagos, has achieved so much in its legal mandate since its creation in year 1999.

FERMA was also created to serve the same purpose for Federal Roads across the Country. Sadly, FERMA rather than operate as a Direct Labour Agency, has sadly been engaged more in contract awarding for road maintenance jobs thereby duplicating the functions of Federal Ministry of Works.

This should not be the case. No! Please President Buhari.

Our Roads must be safe for Nigerians and not a death trap.

Our Nigeria shall overcome and must rise again.

– By Comrade Igbini Emmanuel