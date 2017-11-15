BUHARI’S GOVERNMEMT AND THE ABOVE THE LAW SYNDROME 

By Marshal Obuzor

It is no longer news that the Nigerian Minster for Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi on Saturday the 11th while driving in his SUV knocked down an outrider of the Governor of Rivers State, of course no one expected the Police to do anything to Ameachi because by now all Nigerians are accustomed to the Buhari government’s penchant for ignoring the rule of law particularly as it has to do with equality before the law.

what is surprising is the decision of the Nigerian Police to sack the outrider who was knocked down while ignoring a brazen contravention of the law.

Regulation 154 & 155 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, a subsidiary legislation pursuant to the Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment)

Act, 2007, states that anyone that wilfully obstructs the Governors convoy commits a crime punishable by a fine of N2,000 or 6 months imprisonment or both.

Rather than let the law take it’s course, the Nigerian Police Force allegedly acting on the orders of the Presidency have in another shameful show of impunity decided to sack the out rider that was knocked down by Rotimi Chibuike Ameachi while turning a blind eye to the glaring crime of Ameachi committed by blocking the convoy of Governor Wike.