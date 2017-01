By Marvelous Nnatu

For those who want to know how many people were killed in Southern Kaduna State by state actors, here are some of the pictures.

We can as well start counting until Buhari, Buratai, Dambazzau and the IGP get the message and realise that this historical genocide going on around Nigeria is a loan payable someday according to El Rufai.

A President that turns blind eye to the continuous murder of her citizens is dining with the devil and will eventually receive demonic visitation.