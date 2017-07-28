BUHARI PHOTOS: CRY, THE DIVIDED AND LOST COUNTRY!

By Samuel Ajayi

Three questions for “lovers” of the President:

Can any Buhari supporter say, in honesty the way he or she will do on the Final Day, why pictures of the president with party leaders are being released?

Can he or she also say why same pictures were not released two months ago?

Can he or she also say why picture of VP Osinbajo’s visit to the president earlier in the month was not released?

LET ME HELP YOU GUYS. THESE PICTURES ARE MEANT TO TELL US THE PRESIDENT, WHOM YOU SEEM TO LOVE MORE THAN THE COUNTRY ITSELF, IS ALIVE. THE AUTHENTICITY OF THOSE PICTURES IS SECONDARY. A POINT JUST NEEDED TO BE MADE!

To some of you, the country can go up in flames as long as your beloved President is alive even if he is holed up in a foreign land. Haters like Fayose and Femi Fani-Kayode can go and rot in the hottest part of hell fire.

The current buzz in town was to abuse and attack Fayose and FFK. It is a shame and tragedy of our society. A country so divided and so polarised.

You ask legitimate questions about the health status of your president, you are accused of hatred. You puncture the lies they dish out everyday, you are told to shut up because you are a PDP supporter.

Governance is reduced to we-versus-them sparing. All because we are ruled more by our emotions than commonsense. In Gabon and Zambia, their presidents were sick and updates were being provided until they died. No one used any ‘real’ photo to prove they were still alive. In fact, I remember the case of Levi Mwanawasa of Zambia. He was even declared not fit to rule again before he eventually died.

But in Nigeria, any time you raise issue about the health status of a 75 year-old man, it is because you hate him!

In this same country, Yar’Adua and Patience Jonathan were sick and people kept asking questions without being accused of death wishes. In fact, same people calling others names today were the ones issuing statements on Yar’Adua and Patience. Including this same sick president!

Cry for a country that is almost irredeemably lost…