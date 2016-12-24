Saturday , 24 December 2016
Home / Opinion / Buhari and Unbridled Corruption

Buhari and Unbridled Corruption

December 24, 2016 Opinion 18 Views

Under Goodluck Jonathan, any bad thing done by any staff is attributed to Jonathan directly. When you say “but that is a policeman on the street, people scream “the buck stops at the president’s table”.

But nowadays

Chief of staff collects Mtn Bribe…IT IS NOT BUHARI

Secretary to state govt clears grass with millions and millions and leaves IDP’s starving. IT IS NOT BUHARI

Budget gets missing IT IS NOT BUHARI

Budget gets padded IT IS NOT BUHARI

Money for shit-packing in Aso Rock runs into billions IT IS NOT BUHARI

Aso Rock “rent” Goes for 22 million to 77 million in one year, who is the landlord and what type of increment in recession??? IT IS NOT BUHARI

Sitting allowance for executive (buhari and ministers) go up even as salaries of people cannot be paid IT IS NOT BUHARI.

Military men have no water to drink IT IS NOT BUHARI

Boko Haram beheading colonels.. IT IS NOT BUHARI

But it is Jonathan,

But it is not Buhari

To be Ijaw is very very bad. To be Fulani is very very good.

Ena Ofugara

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

LET THE WHOLE WORLD HEAR, AND BE THE JUDGE

  By Jonez Scot   Early this week I heard that some stupid persons organized …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2013 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved