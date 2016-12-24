Buhari and Unbridled Corruption

Under Goodluck Jonathan, any bad thing done by any staff is attributed to Jonathan directly. When you say “but that is a policeman on the street, people scream “the buck stops at the president’s table”.

But nowadays

Chief of staff collects Mtn Bribe…IT IS NOT BUHARI

Secretary to state govt clears grass with millions and millions and leaves IDP’s starving. IT IS NOT BUHARI

Budget gets missing IT IS NOT BUHARI

Budget gets padded IT IS NOT BUHARI

Money for shit-packing in Aso Rock runs into billions IT IS NOT BUHARI

Aso Rock “rent” Goes for 22 million to 77 million in one year, who is the landlord and what type of increment in recession??? IT IS NOT BUHARI

Sitting allowance for executive (buhari and ministers) go up even as salaries of people cannot be paid IT IS NOT BUHARI.

Military men have no water to drink IT IS NOT BUHARI

Boko Haram beheading colonels.. IT IS NOT BUHARI

But it is Jonathan,

But it is not Buhari

To be Ijaw is very very bad. To be Fulani is very very good.

