Buhari and Southern Kaduna genocide

By James King

1). Why is Buhari silent about the genocide taking place in Southern Kaduna?

2). Is it a possibility that BH were reassigned another task and a change of name?

3). Was it a slip when a governor said he paid terrorists to stop killing?

Because these terrorists seem to have left Sambisa to Falgore forest which has borders with 6 states (Kaduna, Kano, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi and the FCT). Ignore the celebration of some defeat. It’s a calculated distraction.

I await answers from all including the double agents and secret agents on my Facebook list monitoring us. Personally, I am not afraid of you.