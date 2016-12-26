Monday , 26 December 2016
Buhari and Southern Kaduna genocide

By James King

1). Why is Buhari silent about the genocide taking place in Southern Kaduna?
2). Is it a possibility that BH were reassigned another task and a change of name?
3). Was it a slip when a governor said he paid terrorists to stop killing?

Because these terrorists seem to have left Sambisa to Falgore forest which has borders with 6 states (Kaduna, Kano, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi and the FCT). Ignore the celebration of some defeat. It’s a calculated distraction.

I await answers from all including the double agents and secret agents on my Facebook list monitoring us. Personally, I am not afraid of you.

