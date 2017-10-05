Buhari and age-long Kwaruption

By Nat Apir

And there was a case/allegation of missing $2:8 billion several years ago under Buhari…the tragedy of a forgetful Nation.

How can we forget the 53 brief cases matter at MMA…

The issue of due process under Buhari didn’t start today. The NCC had slammed MTN with a fine of $5.2 billion for selling/issuing unregistered SIM cards in contravention of the Telecommunications act.

And somebody in the presidency, specifically Abba Kyari the president’s CoS stepped in, and took over the case without recourse to the NCC and negotiated for a very low settlement agreement with MTN from =N=1.5 trillion to =N=330 billion! Law breakers in power!

The NCC was later brought in as a face saving measure after an uproar from Nigerians. It was later alleged that Abba Kyari was given =N= 500 million by MTN an allegation he however denied. But the jury is still out there.

President Buhari has replaced Jonathan’s Oil subsidy scammers with Dollar traders and or hawkers. See, why the Dollar will remain high…

What type of leaders are these…

Then there were this massive recruitments into the CBN, FIRS, The DSS etc. All of which were carried out secretly and in favor of the Children of the powerful and in favor of the far North.

And now this allegation of $26 billion contract award without observing and or following due process. One individual awarded over 7 trillion Naira contract without recourse to the company board!

These are indeed intestine times.

We now know what triggered the recession