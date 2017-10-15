BUHARI always works against the South

By Marshal Obuzor

You have to either be extremely slow or heartless to try explaining away Buhari’s request to the World Bank President to concentrate it’s development effort on the North. If you have by some miracle missed the glaring nepotism in his present appointments, a look at the percentage distribution of projects while Buhari was the Chairman of the Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund should clear your doubts.

Of funds in excess of N181bn spent by the PTF between 1994-1999, over 70% of it was spent on the North with the entire South getting less than 30%.

Buhari is a Northern President and the stats from his PTF days as seen below is an eloquent testimony.

Road rehabilitation,

South: 24% (4.440 kms)

North: 76% (13.870kms)

Of this figure the North West got 27.42% (5020 kms) which is more than the entire South combined.

The National Health and Educational Rehabilitation Programme (NHERP) tertiary programme,

South 0%

North picked 100%.

The vocational programme, the entire

South: 3%

North: 97%.

Primary area, the

South: 12%

North: 88%

Secondary area,

South: 14%

North: 86%

Teaching Hospitals,

South: 38%

North: 62%

Specialist Hospitals,

South: 29%

North: 71%

General/State Hospitals,

South: 44%

North: 56%.

Health clinics,

South:0%

North’s 100%

Food supply summary,

South: 17%

North: 83%

Buhari’s zone having 60.54 per cent to itself.