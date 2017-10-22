Sunday , 22 October 2017
Home / Opinion / Buhari Administration Is A Kabuki of Deceit

Buhari Administration Is A Kabuki of Deceit

October 22, 2017 Opinion 47 Views

By Bamidele Ademola-Olateju
And so it happened yet again! Abdulrasheed Maina the world class pension thief is back in government. As it is in Kabuki, the traditional Japanese popular dance drama. The Buhari administration has evolved into a Kabuki of deceit. The anti-corruption crusade is now a rich blend of lies, deceit, favoritism, sectionalism accompanied by spectacular staging and costuming. The change mantra is now theatrical form only in the eyes of Buhari fanatics.
Maina did not write any promotion examination to the rank of a Director. He was AWOL for almost three years. He has now been reabsorbed and deployed as a Director. Here is a man who was an Assistant Director when Goodluck Jonathan fast tracked him to a Deputy Director to make him head the Pension Task Force where he bolted with funds to United Arabs Emirate. A government that recalls and rewards a fugitive is a huge joke. This is not what we voted for. This government is an embarrassment. Please find something for Tompolo. What does the vulture have that the hornbill does not have?
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

The Blood of Galileans and 2019 Agenda

By Rev Fr Felix Uche Akam To the dead, those who received on our behalf …

One comment

  1. Sunday Etienam
    Sunday Etienam
    October 22, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Not so black mailers!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved