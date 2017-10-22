Buhari Administration Is A Kabuki of Deceit

By Bamidele Ademola-Olateju

And so it happened yet again! Abdulrasheed Maina the world class pension thief is back in government. As it is in Kabuki, the traditional Japanese popular dance drama. The Buhari administration has evolved into a Kabuki of deceit. The anti-corruption crusade is now a rich blend of lies, deceit, favoritism, sectionalism accompanied by spectacular staging and costuming. The change mantra is now theatrical form only in the eyes of Buhari fanatics.

Maina did not write any promotion examination to the rank of a Director. He was AWOL for almost three years. He has now been reabsorbed and deployed as a Director. Here is a man who was an Assistant Director when Goodluck Jonathan fast tracked him to a Deputy Director to make him head the Pension Task Force where he bolted with funds to United Arabs Emirate. A government that recalls and rewards a fugitive is a huge joke. This is not what we voted for. This government is an embarrassment. Please find something for Tompolo. What does the vulture have that the hornbill does not have?