British ungodly plan

By Femi Fani-Kayode

Whilst the werewolf sleeps in London, Tony Blair arrives in Kaduna where the vampires gather to share Nigeria’s flesh and drink her blood.

When Buhari is declared dead the plan is for Osinbajo to appoint Nasir El Rufai as his VP.

Tony Blair has come to Kaduna to convey British approval of that plan.

El Rufai is slotted to take over from Osinbajo in 2019 but God will shock them.

When will the British leave us alone? When will they stop manipulating us and interfering in our affairs?

The blood of the Christians and Shiite Muslims of S. Kaduna speaks against Nasir El Rufai and the Buhari admin..

They are finished and all their plans will fail.

The Lord shocked Buhari. He will shock this lot too.

Their power is broken and their time is over.

