Break Up Nigeria, Give Us Oodua Republic!

By Prof Pius Adesanmi.

This morning on CNN Marketplace, I see the CEO of EcoBank. A Yoruba Man. Handsome. Sartorial. Then he begins to speak about his achievements. He says he has worked out agreements with 25 African governments for people to “open akants” online. He talks about the ease of opening “akants” in Africa. The female Oyinbo CNN anchor is struggling not to let anything show on her face as he continues to molest her with “akants”. To think that I thought I had an account with EcoBank all these years.

You escape this Yoruba man and decide to run to Yoruwood for cover. There, Yoruba actors and actresses will be ready to place you “honda harrest” because Sango has decreed that whatever “H” they add to a vowel on earth shall be added in heaven and whatever “H” they bind from where it ought to be in front of a vowel on earth shall be bound in heaven.

I think of these things and I decide that it is in Nigeria’s best interest to spare herself this assault by granting Oodua Republic where we shall be free to “hopen han akant” without all the hassle we face when opening bank accounts in Nigeria.