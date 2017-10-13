BODO-BONNY ROAD FLAG-OFF AND THE TACTICAL MANEUVER: – By Robinson Tombari Sibe

The Bodo-Bonny Road was actually started in Bodo City, over a decade ago. The bridge had already been started, and it currently stretches to about 80 metres in length, to the sea, before it was brutally abandoned. Sadly, so!

In line with best practices, logistical consideration and general engineering cost metrics (transportation cost, supervision cost, insurance cost, etc), etc, the right place to start the project is in Bodo. When building a bridge to connect an island to a mainland, the right place to start is the mainland to the island, not vice versa.

Therefore, one would have expected the flag-off to be in Bodo, and commissioning in Bonny, the destination. But, there’s a reason for this tactical maneuver: the UNEP Clean up in ogoniland was flagged off by the same vice President, at the foot of the Bodo-Bonny Bridge, in Bodo. Going there fot yet another flag-off will be a sad reminder of the sophistry. It’ll evoke emotions, and questions will be asked.

That explains the tactical maneuver

