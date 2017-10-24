BIRDS OF THE SAME PLUMAGE

By Nnaemeka Obiaraeri

Anytime Buhari”s associates and pals are caught pants down with their hands in the cookies jar, rather than deal with the matter with the ruthless precision that some of his gullible supporters attributed to him , he will set up useless distracting investigative committees. (This is uncannily similar to Jonathan’s lame committee patterns that infuriated not a few Nigerians ).

The reports of these committees usually end up in the belly of rodents .

Malami, Magu, Daura , Idris and their men are usually criminally efficient only when they go after the jugular of buhari critics .

It is becoming clear that Buhari carefully picked a majority of these highly integrity challenged and ruthless men in anticipation of the hatchet jobs that he clearly planned to use than to execute . This is a lift from Hitler’s third Reich Gestapo’s playbook .

Nothing more rational can explain why a supposed man of integrity cannot search out equal men of integrity and uncommon honesty to surround himself with . Deep calleth deep. Show me your friends and close associates and I will clearly tell you who and what you are .

The same way Jonathan’s inability to deal decisively with the yokes of his government like Abba moro, , Deziani and co buried his presidency is the same way Buhari ‘s Presidency will be blighted by this Barugate, Burataigate, babachirgate, okegate, Mainagate etc. It is obvious the man does not even understand the meaning of clinical and honest anti graft war .

Perhaps , he believes that a majority of us are as unthinking and unreasoning as his 150 gay cows . Time will tell