Go to University of Toronto and see how Marlboro singlehandedly built and furnished Faculty of Finance.

You are here in Nigeria, applauding and drooling as corporate organisations turn our daughters into prostitutes on giant TV screens in the name Big Brother Nonsense!

I watched the other day and saw a white-haired old man dancing sickening Makosa on Tv with his over-sized wife and college daughters all for some Multina cans!

Please who took away our shared sense of dignity and decency?

E gba mi ooo!

Hell is here!

By Fola Adekeye