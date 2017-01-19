Before ECOWAS makes a deadly Mistake.

Few days ago the Gambian ruler declared a state of Emergency which was approved by the countries National Assembly, and few hour ago the BBC reported that the Gambia’s National Assembly has extended the tenure of the President by 90 days.

Section 34 subsections 1- 5 of the Gambian constitution provides that the President can declare a state of emergency and such declaration will subsist for 90 days provided it was approved two third by the National Assembly of the Gambia .

The joker in declaring the state of emergency at this time is in section 99 subsection 2 of the Gambian constitution which deals with the circumstances under which the tenure of the National Assembly can be extended.

It States that ; Any time the Gambia is at War or a state of emergency is declared , the National Assembly supported by a vote of not less than 2 /3 of its members can extend the life of the Assembly by 3 months at a time.

But not more than a total of 1 year under this subsection.

Section 63 subsection 6 deals with the office of the President.

ECOWAS needs to recheck their strategy if the Gambian stalemate will end without Bloodshed and a violation of the Gambian constitution.

Section 63(6) states that

When the tenure of the National Assembly is extended for any period in accordance with section 99(2) the tenure of office of the President shall be extended for the same period.

What this simply means is that except the ECOWAS quickly provides judges for the Gambian supreme court to quickly adjudicate on Jammeh’s petition and quickly dispose or uphold it he may be in office for another one year without violating any provision of his countries constitution.

By Godwins Nduka