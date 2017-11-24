ATIKU: YESTERDAY, TODAY AND TOMORROW 

On September 23,2014, Daily Trust published a story credited to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in which he declared that APC WILL BE HIS FINAL BUS STOP in political career. Femi Akinola reported this from Lagos. Please read on:

“Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the party he would stay with for the remaining part of his political career even if he does not get the party’s presidential ticket for the 2015 election.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos Monday , Atiku said the period he has been out of power has given him ample opportunity to study the challenges facing the nation and how to tackle them for socio-economic development.

“Nigerians should see me as new Atiku. I was in government the first time from 1999 to 2007 and I always thank my God that it did not continue. I have had a break. That break has enabled me to interact with ordinary Nigerians and know what they want and listen to them. Probably if I had continued and became the president I wouldn’t have been the new Atiku,” he said.

The APC Presidential aspirant, who urged Nigerians to see him as a brand new political personality refined to transform the country, added that no administration had done well in curtailing corruption than the administration he took part in between 1999 and 2007 saying: “we set up all the anti corruption institutions to deal with corruption.”

He added that the anti-graft institution set up by the Obasanjo-led administration may not be perfect as he alleged that the then National Assembly reduced the powers of the agencies to suit them.

On allegations of corruption being leveled against him, Atiku said they were handiwork of his political adversaries bent on denting his image. He said: “I have not been charged for corruption. I am the most investigated Nigerian today. All these investigations revealed nothing so it is a question of perception. I am capable of running a corruption free economy.”

Asked if he would leave the APC if he fails to clinch the party’s presidential ticket, he said “I am not aware of anyone contesting that wants to give up on APC. I know Rabiu will not do so, General Muhammadu Buhari is not going to do that. As for me as far as I am concerned, APC is my final bus stop.”

