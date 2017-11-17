APC’S FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND THE HUMILIATING CULTURE OF IMPUNITY 

By Simeon Nwakaudu

These are the worst of times for the country. The ratings of the country drop everyday in the international arena, with every sane person unhappy with the culture of impunity that the APC Federal Government has groomed against the people.

The rule of law has been relegated and in its place, the rule of might and evil have been enthroned by this Federal Government . It is even the APC Federal Government that provokes law-abiding Nigerians , using agents of state violence.

The economy of the country is in a coma. Fulani herdsmen dole out deaths, without the APC Federal Government taking any action to check their excesses.

On Saturday, 11th November, 2017, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stepped out as is usual of him to inspect the progress of work at project sites.

Whilst on this pro-people assignment, the immediate past Failed Rivers State Governor, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with his retinue of security details which included soldiers and SARs Personnel masterminded the notorious security breach that placed the life of the elected Governor of Rivers State at risk.

The failed immediate past Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi narrated this in his press statement of same day: “Accompanied by cars of many of his supporters, the Minister’s black jeep was intercepted and blocked at the junction by the security Motorcycle Outrider attached to Wike after two cars had passed through.”

The above statement by Amaechi, which has been ignored by several analysts, is the fact that the former governor admitted his act of impunity and tried without logic to justify this act of illegality.

According to Amaechi in his narration, though he was aware that the Rivers State Governor was driving by on projects inspection, he ought to be allowed to break the Governor’s convoy because his two security cars had gone by. This is illogical. It is impunity at its worst.

The Governor’s Outrider is empowered by law to legally regulate traffic for the convoy to move without hindrance. Same applies to the President and the Vice President. In their own cases, the roads are closed for specified periods.

It is disheartening that a Minister of the Federal Republic would admit that he knocked down a police outrider on legitimate duty, simply because two of his security vehicles have gone ahead.

Like many have asked, what if Amaechi had killed a man on legitimate duty. Aside this question: What was Amaechi doing with over 50 soldiers and SARS Personnel? Why were the security details attached to the embattled Minister charging towards the official vehicle of the Rivers State Governor?

It is important to draw the attention of Nigerians that one of the SARs Personnel who was restrained was running towards the Governor’s Vehicle . Luckily, the video and pictures were uploaded for the viewing analysis of members of the public.

The Police waited for two days before they ridiculed themselves, issuing a joke of a statement. In the ill-fated statement, the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed blamed the Police Outrider for attempting to control traffic when the sponsor of the APC Presidential Campaign approached.

The Rivers State Police Command maintained sealed lips on the issue of right of way and the functions of an outrider who was assigned a lawful duty by the Police High Command.

From the statement of the Rivers State Police Commissioner and the interview the Force Public Relations Officer granted Channels Television , it is obvious that the police would exhibit the same mischief that has reduced her rating across the world.

The slide of the Nigeria Police under the leadership of Ibrahim Idris is horrendous. A force that lowers the morale of her personnel just to satisfy the insatiable ego of APC’s campaign sponsor, is a disgrace to the country.

Pray, why is it difficult for the Nigeria Police to be upright for once? Does it mean that the Nigeria Police will never rise again?

On what premise did the Police High Command subject the truamatised outrider, Mr Job Sule, to an Orderly Room Trial. Does the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi enjoy immunity? Or the fact that he sponsored the Presidential election, confers on him unlimited immunity?

We are dealing with an Inspector General of Police who believes that his survival in office is dependent on the level of his illegality to please the APC Federal Government. Therefore, the Inspector General of Police deliberately endangers the security architecture and systems, just to be seen as a good boy. His fixated embrace of illegality has destroyed the fundamentals of policing and the morale of policemen.