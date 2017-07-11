ANOTHER FAILED PROJECT, NIGERIA IS FINISHED

By Comr Torbah Ben

Congratulations APC government. Thank you for killing etisalat with your devaluation and self imposed recession. They borrowed money from bank when 1dolla was equal to 198naira and today you want them to repay at 400naira.

Well done to devilish, clueless, aimless and hopeless APC. With their London residential Old Sick Buhari. London President who failed to develop Nigeria health service both as a military Dictator, as Abachas second in command, as PTF Chairman and as a desperate power monger from 29th May 2015.

Total failure being coated with Nigeria religious and tribal ideology. Look at where we are today. Just under 2 years. More may still pull out for not meeting up with their credit arrangements. We warned them before the 2015 election that Buhari was a disaster waiting to happen.

We warned the fools that making a geriatric man with no academic or management astuteness was akin to committing political suicide especially in this present world of knowledge and science!!! Now the old almajiri thing has destroyed any semblance of negotiable settlement to the debacle.

They ain’t see nothing yet. We are only just half way through. By the time Buhari and his confused party are through with Nigeria, even Nigerians will pull out. We saw all these coming. Cyprian on the move!